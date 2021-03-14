Daniel Owusu cames on SV Horn debut in Austrian second-tier

Daniel Owusu played his first match for SV Horn on Friday

Youngster Daniel Owusu played his first match for Austrian second-tier side Horn on Friday, 12 March 2021, in a league fixture.

The on-loan winger was introduced in the 88th minute as his side were chasing the equalizer after conceding three minutes earlier.



Owusu had little time to strut his stuff as Horn suffered a 3-2 defeat to Lafnitz.

The 18-year-old moved from Ghana Premier League side WAFA and signed for Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg.



He penned a contract which keeps him until Daniel May 31, 2025 but was immediately loaned to Horn for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.