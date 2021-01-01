Danijel Mujkanovic appointed new head coach of Inter Allies

His first game will be against Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday, January 3

Danijel Mujkanovic has been appointed as the new Inter Allies FC Head Coach until the end of the season, the club has announced.

Dani Mujkanovic holds a Uefa License A certificate and has previously handled the Under-19s of our partner club HB Koge as well as that of Næstved BK.



“I’m delighted for the new opportunity that has come my way. I am familiar with the club’s setup and culture already,” he told the Club’s official website.



He added: “I’m excited to work with these young guys and waiting to see what’s in store for us.”



The appointment of Mujkanovic is part of our relationship with Capelli Sport to further strengthen the bond between the clubs under the Capelli fraternity.

He has been around for some time and had the opportunity to familiarise with the system and worked around with the boys and the technical team.



Vice President Delali Eric Senaye said: “Mujkanovic has been with us for sometime now; he knows the culture and pedigree of our club. We wish him the very best.”



His first game will be against Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday, January 3 at the Accra Sports Stadium.