Danish Club Fremad Amager signs Cheetah FC’s David Anane Martin

David Anane Martin

Cheeath FC winger David Anane Martin joins former team mate Emmanul Bio at BK Fremad Amager.

The 18yr old speedster has signed a 4-year deal with the danish division 1 league side for an undisclosed fee.



Martin was spotted by the club while on a training tour with FC Vista in Turkey of which they played a game against Fremad.



The former GIHOC Babies player was a member of the Cheetah FC U15 side, rising through the ranks to become a member of the main team.

Martin plays traditionally on the left-hand side, cutting in before playing a pass or scoring. He can also play on the right flank. Looking to beat the full-back with combination play, a run behind, or even on the dribble before delivering the ball.



He is a winger that would get the crowd excited and those wingers who take on players, whip in crosses and score themselves

