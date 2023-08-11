Danish club sends hilarious message to PSG, Ajax, others over Ghana’s Ernest Nuamah

Ernest Nuamah

Ahead of the Danish Superliga match day four clash between Randers and Nordsjaelland at the AutoC Park on Sunday, August 13, Randers have released a ‘funny’ tweet about Ernest Nuamah, asking clubs interested in the Ghanaian star to make the purchase now.

According to the tweet, French side Paris Saint Germain, Ajax Amsterdam, and other clubs who have a keen interest in signing the 19-year-old forward should do that before he plays against them.



Also, Randers are not ready to face a beast of Nuamah who they believe will tear their defense apart following his blazing performance in the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.



Nuamah has already 4 goals, and an assist in four games for Nordsjælland with the Player of the Month award in July.



Per the tweet, Randers says they will reward the club that makes the purchase before Sunday’s game with a case of Blå Thor beer Kronjyllands, adding that if no club is able to buy Nuamah, they will have to settle for a goal victory against Nordsjaelland.



Ernest Nuamah has been on the radar of several clubs in Europe, with Reims and Ajax the frontrunners for his signature.

However, French Ligue 1 outfit Rems presented an initial offer of €18 million which was rejected by the Danish Superliga leaders, as the club demanded more for their most-priced asset.



Nordsjaelland wants a little over €20million Euros, which is around 150-200 million Danish Kroner for the youngster, and Dutch giants Ajax are also preparing to bid for the Ghanaian should they offload Kudus Mohammed before the transfer window shuts.



Chek the tweet below:





Dear chairman of @PSG_inside, @AFCAjax and all other clubs interested in Ernest Nuamah.



Please buy him now ???? At the very latest before the game on Sunday, so we don't have to face this beast of a player ????



Read arguments for buying him in the picture... #sldk #randersfc pic.twitter.com/jk5nEhJNA5 — Randers FC (@Randers_FC) August 10, 2023

LSN/KPE