Danish side Vejle Boldklub terminate Raphael Dwamena's loan deal after heart scare

Raphael Dwamena

Raphael Dwamena career has suffered another major setback after his Danish Superligaen side Vejle Boldklub terminated his contract due to a recent heart problem.

The club announced on Monday, 26 October 2020, they have been forced to withdraw the Ghana striker from the pitch.



Dwamena's heart problem was identified during his loan spell at Real Zaragoza last year and had his spell cancelled.



The Levante-owned player had a heart operation in January, where the 25-year-old attacker had an ICD-Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator-to keep track of the heart rate.



When he arrived at Vejle, the club's health staff and medical team monitored him-in training and during matches-and have come to the conclusion that it will be risky to continue playing him.

Vejle Boldklub technical director Jacob Krüger explained: That there has now been one case where the limit values ??have been too high, we must, based on a health professional assessment as a club, take the consequence of. Raphael is therefore taken off the field.



''We are, of course, sorry on Raphael's behalf, but the parties have been aware from the outset of the consequence that would have been the case if Raphael's monitoring had exceeded the limit values ??in the measurement.



''Raphael Dwamena has in his short time in Vejle Boldklub shown a great human format, a professional approach to his profession and a desire to learn from his young players. We will now help Raphael in the new situation.''



Dwamena scored two goals in five matches .