Danlad Ibrahim 8, Kofi Kordzi 5: Black Galaxies player ratings after Sudan win

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh celebrating his goal with his teammates

With a valiant 3-1 victory over Sudan in the 2023 Championship of African Nations Tournament, Black Galaxies maintained their chances of moving on to the knockout stage.

Konadu Yiadom, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, and Suraj Seidu secured a comeback win over Sudan after Nooh Mohamed shot the East African in the lead in the first half.



10-man Ghana managed to get the win over the line in a chaotic but exciting game at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui in Constantine, Algeria.



Checkot the player ratings below:



Danlad Ibrahim - 8



Danlad was superb in goal. He made two crucial saves that secured the victory for Ghana.



Augustine Agyapong - 6



Augustine Agyapong had a decent performance, impacting the attack with some dangerous crosses.



However, he lost possession cheaply which led to Sudan's goal.

Konadu Yiadom - 7



Konadu Yiadom pulled Ghana level with his goal. Aside from scoring the Hearts of Oak man was not at his usual best but delivered a passable performance.



He made a goal-line clearance to protect Ghana's lead late in the second half.



Solomon Adomako - 6



Solomon Adomako set up Konadu Yiadom for the equaliser but was often chaotic due to his poor positioning and anticipation.



Denis Korsah - 7



Denis Korsah had a good outing down the left. He combined well with Jonah Attuquaye and kept the team on the front foot with his forward passing.



Dominic Nsobila - 7

Dominic Nsobila did his dee line playmaker job to near perfection. Although he struggled defensively, his decision-making on the ball helped Ghana control the game.



David Abagna - 9



David Abagna was the star performer. He was awarded man-of-the-match at the end of the game.



Abagna was superb in the offensive areas. He was press resistant, he progressed the ball well, and his passing range was astonishing.



He came close t scoring but his brilliant effort from a tight angle struck the woodwork.



Sylvster Simba - 6



Sylvester Simba was average by his standards. He had a good first half but switched off in the second half and got subbed off in the 83rd minute.



Daniel Afriye Barnieh - 7.5

Daniel Afriyie opened his account in the tournament after calmly converting a penalty.



Unlike the game against Madagascar, Barnieh was lively and could have scored at least a brace but he was wasteful.



His impressive performance had a disappointing end as he got sent off for a poor challenge



Jonah Attuquaye - 6



Jonah Attuquaye who missed the opening game brought a spark to the right side. He kept running at defenders and combining well with Korsah and Barnieh but his decision-making in key areas was poor.



Kofi Kordzi - 5



Kofi Kordzi was poor and could not establish himself in the game. His hold-up play, decision-making, and touches were all poor.



However, he gave the team an outlet with his good positioning and runs.

SUBS



Suraj Seidu - 6



Seidu Suraj sealed the win for Ghana in additional time. His goal calmed nervous Black Galaxies down and secure the important win.



Kwame Otu - N/A



