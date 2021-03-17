Danlad Ibrahim delighted with first Black Stars call-up

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has expressed his delight with his first call-up to the Ghana national team.

The 2021 U2-0 AFCON Golden glove winner was among three players from the victorious Black Satellites squad who were invited to join the senior national team by Coach C.K Akonnor on Tuesday.



Philemon Baffuor of Dreams FC who plays at right back and Fatawu Issahaku, a player of Division One side Steadfast FC who was also adjudged the overall best player of the U20 Nations cup are the other two.

“Very happy to join the