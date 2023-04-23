0
Danlad Ibrahim dropped as Asante Kotoko name line-up to face Aduana Stars

Danlad Ibrahim Asante Kotoko deputy skipper, Danlad Ibrahim

Sun, 23 Apr 2023

Asante Kotoko deputy skipper, Danlad Ibrahim has been dropped to the bench as head coach Abdul Gazali names his line-up for the crucial tie against Aduana Stars.

Danlad who has conceded 6 goals in five games has seen his place taken by Frederick Asare for tonight's fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Asare will play behind a back four of Augustine Agyapong, Maxwell Agyemang, Yussif Mubarik, and John Tedeku.

In midfield, skipper Richard Boadu returns after missing the 3-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea.

Boadu, Richard Lamptey, Rocky Dwamena, and Eric Zeze will form a four-man midfield with Steven Mukwala and George Mfegue leading the line.

The game is due to kick off at 6:00 pm at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Below is the full line-up

Frederick Asare

Augustine Agyapong

John Tedeku

Yusif Mubarik

Maxwell Agyemang

Richard Boadu Agadas

Rocky Dwamena

Richmond Lamptey

Georges Mfegue

Eric Zeze

Steven Mukwala

