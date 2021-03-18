Danlad Ibrahim joins King Faisal on loan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal has announced the signing of goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad on loan from city rivals Asante Kotoko.

The young Ghanaian goalkeeper joins King Faisal after being adjudged as the best goalkeeper in the just ended U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



He joins King Faisal for more playing minutes as the availability of Felix Annan, Kwame Baah and Felix Annan will limit his chances in the Asante Kotoko setup.



The Club took to Twitter to announce the signing of Ibrahim Danlad for the remainder of the Ghana Premier League season.



"DONE DEAL. We have agreed a loan deal with@AsanteKotoko_SC for goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim. The young goalkeeper joins us until the end of the season, "the tweet read.