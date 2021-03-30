Danlad Ibrahim opens up on his Black Stars journey

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Africa U-20 best goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danland, has opened up on his time with the Black Stars in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper who is now on loan to Ghana Premier League side King Faisal was invited for the Black Stars AFCON qualifiers by head coach Charles Akonnor.



The youngster was one of the nine local players who were invited by the former Black Stars captain for the games.

Despite not playing a single minute in Ghana's game against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe, Danlad is pleased with the Black Stars to call up.



"The experience is very great for me as a young player to get an opportunity with the Black Stars and is a great achievement for me too. I thank God for this and the coaches who have played a role in my development as a player," he told Richmond K Entsie in an interview with Original 91.9 FM.