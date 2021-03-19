Danlad is the first player Kotoko have ever given me on loan - Alhaji Gruzah

Owner of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal Alhaji Gruzah

President and owner of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal Alhaji Gruzah says goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad is the first player offered to him on loan by 'city neighbour' Kumasi Asante Kotoko

The controversial club administrator has in the past accused Kumasi Asante Kotoko of not aiding clubs in the Ashanti Region but rather pushing them into relegation.



“For Danlad to join us on loan is good news for Faisal. He will help us in our goalkeeping department." he told Ashh FM.



“This is the first time Kotoko have given me a player on loan but I have done a lot of things for Kotoko by given them my best players,” Alhaji Grusah said.



King Faisal announced the signing of the 18 year old Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim on Thursday till the rest of the season.

The player emerged as the best goalkeeper for the AFCON U-20 tournament that ended recently in Mauritania.



With competition keen at his parent club Kotoko and the player being the fourth choice currently he has to secure a temporal move elsewhere.



The presence of Felix Annan, Razak Abalora and Kwame Baah in the goalkeeping department means he must seek playing time elsewhere.