Danny List Foundation hosts Junior Golf Clinic to train young golfers

Danny List engaging the young golfers during the event

The Danny List Foundation on Sunday, April 14, 2024, held its Junior Golf Clinic to enhance the skills and knowledge of young golfers drawn from various parts of the country.

In an exciting event at the Achimota Golf Center, Daniel List and his team provided quintessential training to over sixty (60) young golfers on the various swings and the techniques required to pull them off.



Speaking to the media, Danny List, who is currently the only Ghanaian playing in the USA PGA Tour, highlighted the significance of the Junior Golf Clinic.



“Ghana golf has all the talents in the world, all it lacks is opportunity. The total aim of this foundation is to give everyone here in Ghana equal opportunity to their counterparts in the States,” he said.



The Junior Golf Clinic follows a fundraising event held earlier this year to raise money to construct a state-of-the-art golf centre.

The golf centre will become the hub of activities for the Danny List Golf Academy. He confirmed that the land for the project has been secured.



“This will be a place where kids will play for free, they will get the training they need, there will be a gym, there will be everything possible to be successful in golf,” he added.



Some kids who improved their swinging skills expressed their delight at the training, explaining that they have gained enormous knowledge and experience from it.