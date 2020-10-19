Danny Murphy believes Thomas Partey is the right man for 'vulnerable' Arsenal

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Former Liverpool player, Danny Murphy has praised Arsenal's recruitment this summer, describing Thomas Partey's signing as the best for the London club.

The Gunners signed Thomas Partey on the transfer deadline day after meeting his 50 million Euros Atletico Madrid release clause.



The Ghana international made his debut on Sunday against Manchester City, playing just eight minutes.



But Murphy insists that the 27-year-old is the missing piece in Arsenal's puzzle.



“I think Arteta’s recruitment in the summer was also hugely impressive,” Murphy told the Football Index podcast.

“I think Partey will be huge and it’s an area that the club has been vulnerable in for quite some time."



“He will provide the athleticism and tenacity in midfield that they have been missing in the middle of the pitch."



“I’m glad Ceballos is back again on loan and he shows a lot of attacking intent with his passes."



“Gabriel has also slotted into central defence and he looks like the real deal in the Premier League already.”