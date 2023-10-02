Danny Welbeck narrates how he was booed by his family for choosing England over Ghana

English footballer of Ghanaian descent, Danny Welbeck

English footballer of Ghanaian descent, Danny Welbeck, has revealed that some of his family members booed him when he made his England debut against Ghana in 2011.

Despite the Ghana FA's effort to get the then Sunderland striker to play for the Black Stars, he chose to play for his country of birth over the country of his parents.



"Well, it's possible, yeah. Like my mum and dad are from Ghana," he told TNT Sports while answering a question on whether he could have played for Ghana.



Recalling his England debut which came against Ghana at Wembley, he described it as a bittersweet experience because he was booed.



"It was mad. It was like bittersweet moment. Obviously, I'd walk out at Wembley, coming on from the sidelines. And I've got loads of family, friends, family in the stands. All my family is here and...And yeah, I'm hearing boo, boo when Welbeck's coming on and I'm like oh! Thinking this is mad here. Bare boos."



He added that after the game, his cousins told him they were behind the boos.

"Speaking to my cousins after the game, they was like 'Yeah. We were booing you when you were coming on.'"



The memorable friendly ended one-all after Asamoah Gyan scored a brilliant equalizer at the death after Andy Carrol had put England in front in the first half.



