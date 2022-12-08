Danny Welbeck reveals getting booed by his family in England debut against Ghana

England forward, Danny Welbeck

Brighton and Hove Albion forward, Danny Welbeck has disclosed that his parents did not support his decision to play for England over Ghana.

Although they were at the stadium for his England debut against Ghana in 2011, his family joined the Black Stars fans supporting their country.



As Welbeck came on for Ashley Young in the second half, he spotted his family booing him.



"I made my debut against Ghana, so I remember my family in the England section and they are there booing me," he said during the interview with comedian Michael Dapaah.



"It was a mad moment but one that is definitely a highlight," he added.

The 32-year-old explained why he did not play for the Black Stars, insisting there was no approach from the Ghana Football Association.



"It was natural for me at that time because I have been playing for England since I was 14, so it was like that natural progression, you want to reach the next step," he continued.



"You move from the 19's, the U21's and reach the senior team. There was not an approach from Ghana for me to come play for them, nothing like that."