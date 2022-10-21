0
Menu
Sports

Darmstadt boss heaps praise on Ghana forward Braydon Manu

D733663f F895 416e 8d86 0c88363dff3b.jpeg?rect=545%2C97%2C3455%2C1944&w=1024&auto=format Braydon Manu

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Darmstadt manager Torsten Lieberknecht has eulogized Ghana forward Braydon Manu following his outstanding performance for the club this season.

The 25-year-old has been in a rich vein of form for the German Bundesliga 2 outfit, who currently sit top of the table as they seek to secure promotion to the top-flight.

He was in action last Tuesday when his outfit defeated Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 in the DFB Pokal.

“Braydon brings an incredible heart. Sometimes it's not what the coach says. But sometimes it helps," he said. The style is known in Halle” he said.

Braydon Manu has featured 12 times this season, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists in the process.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Related Articles: