Darwin Nunez issues apology to Uruguayans after World Cup exit

Uruguay players

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has sent an apology to the people of Uruguay after the two-time world champions failed to progress from Group.

Nunez started and played a key role as La Celeste beat Ghana 2-0 in their final group game, but the result of the game between South Korea and Portugal meant the South Americans were eliminated.



Uruguay came into the World Cup with high hopes following the form of Federico Valverde and Nunez for Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively.



However, a barren draw in their first game against South Korea and a defeat to Portugal meant they have to rely on other results to progress.

"We didn't deserve this ending but the dream ended, Sorry to all the Uruguayan people," wrote Nunez on social media.



The former Benfica player failed to score at the tournament despite his prolific form for the Reds.



Giorgian de Arrasteca scored a brace as Uruguay beat Ghana last Friday at Al Janoub.