Date for 29th ordinary session of GFA congress rescheduled to July 10

A picture from the previous GFA Congress

The 29th Ordinary Session of Ghana Football Association (GFA) Congress has been rescheduled to Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

The GFA Congress which was earlier scheduled for Thursday, July 6, 2023 will now be held on the new date and will begin at 9:00 o’clock in the forenoon.



The new date has been fixed by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), in the exercise of its powers under Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019 which states that.



"the Executive Council shall fix the date and venue for a meeting of Congress. The Members shall be notified in writing at least ten (10) days in advance".

The GFA Statutes provides that "Congress shall meet in an Ordinary Session once every football season, usually before the commencement of said season".



In compliance with Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019, the formal Convocation of Congress shall be made in writing and circulated to the Members of GFA at least seven (7) days before the stipulated date of the meeting of Congress.



This convocation shall contain the Agenda, the Activity Report, the Financial Statements and the Auditors’ Report and any other relevant documents.