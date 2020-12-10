Dates for Ghana Premier League outstanding fixtures announced

File: Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced dates for the six outstanding matches in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Aduana Stars' match-day one fixture against Accra Hearts of Oak is billed for Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.



The fixture was delayed due to the mandatory Coronavirus test results of some players of Accra Hearts of Oak but has since been cleared and played three matches so far this season.



Asante Kotoko who are participating in this year's CAF Champions League had their fixtures postponed but a new date has been announced for their fixtures against Great Olympics and Medeama.

The Porcupine Warriors would take on the Wonder Club on Thursday, Dec.13, 2020, at the Accra Sports Stadium and would travel to Tarkwa to face Medeama on Sunday, December 27, 2020.



Ashantigold SC who unfortunately got eliminated in the preliminary stages of the Confederations Cup would lock horns with regional rivals King Faisal on Wednesday, December 17, and face Bechem United on Sunday, December 27, 2020.



Two of the oldest clubs in Ghana, Great Olympics vs Ebusua Dwarfs would play their outstanding game on Sunday December 27, 2020. They had their encounter postponed when CAF rescheduled Kotoko's second leg encounter against Mauritian side Nouâdhibou, a match which was eventually forfeited by the away side.