Dauda Mohammed, Francis Amuzu included in Anderlecht squad to face Eupen

Ghanaian striker, Dauda Mohammed

The Ghanaian duo of Dauda Mohammed and Francis Amuzu have has been included in the RSC Anderlecht matchday squad for the match against KAS Eupen on Friday night.

RSC Anderlecht will go head to head with KAS Eupen later this evening in what will be a matchday 21 meeting in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.



Determined to pick up maximum points, the away team has paraded a strong 21-man squad for the trip to the Kehrweg Stadium.



In the squad are two Ghanaian offensive players who could well be handed starting roles.

Winger Francis Amuzu who was born in Belgium but of Ghanaian descent is in the squad as well as former Asante Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed.



Meanwhile, RSC Anderlecht's new signing Majeed Ashimeru could not make the squad. The Ghana midfield maestro will be watching from the stands in hopes of training and getting himself ready for the next match.