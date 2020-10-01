Dauda Mohammed still quarantines after testing positive for coronavirus

Ghana international Dauda Mohammed

Ghanaian striker, Dauda Mohammed is still in quarantine as he has not recovered from Coronavirus.

Anderlecht confirmed that Dauda has contracted the virus, after one of their routine tests last week.



The 22-year-old showed no symptoms as he is asymptomatic. He is expected to recover by next week.

The former Asante Kotoko SC striker has been linked with a move away from Anderlecht before the summer transfer window closes.



He spent last season on loan at Danish side Esbjerg fB.