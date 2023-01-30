1
David Abagna leaves Black Galaxies camp to complete move to Al Hilal of Sudan

David Abagna Fm5mMdrWAAI805A.jfif RTU captain, David Abagna Sandan

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Real Tamale United captain David Abagna Sandan is reportedly on the verge of joining Al Hilal of Sudan in a mega transfer deal.

According to reports, David Abagna left the Black Galaxies camp in Algeria to complete his move to Al Hilal of Sudan.

Abagna is expected to arrive in Sudan on Monday to complete his move to the Blue and Whites.

The player who has been on the radar of many clubs has been the target of the Sudanese giants.

The player’s performance at the CHAN has been the icing on the cake for Al-Hilal of Sudan, who are keen on capturing the player.

Abagna played all three games for the Black Galaxies at the CHAN tournament, which they exited in the quarterfinal.

The RTU player was named the Most Valuable Player in Ghana’s 3-1 win over Sudan.

The midfielder has scored 21 goals in 54 appearances for Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League.

JNA/KPE

