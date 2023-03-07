David Abagna scores as Al Hilal beat Coton Sport to go top of Group B

Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna

Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna netted his first goal in the CAF Champions League as Sudanese giants Al Hilal strolled to a 2-0 win against Coton Sport. de Garoua.

The former Real Tamale United player started for Florent Mbegue's men and just before half time slotted home after a beautiful control.



Makabi Lilepo doubled the lead for Al Hilal from the spot with seven minutes remaining.



Al Hilal climbed to top of the table after four games with Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns yet to square up.

Abagna joined Al Hilal after Ghana's exit from the Championship of African Nations earlier this year.



His compatriot Itbrahim Imoro lasted the entire duration while Abagna saw 64 minutes and was replaced by Fabrice Ngoma.



The Ghanaian duo are expected to play a key role as Al Hilal eyes a place in the quarter final of the CAF Champions League.