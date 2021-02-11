David Accam expected in Hammarby next week

Ghana international David Accam

Winger David Accam is expected to arrive in Sweden next week to begin his career with giants Hammarby IF.

The 30-year-old attacker is joining the club on loan from Major League Soccer side Nashville SC.



Accam is currently in the United States working on his papers to travel to the Scandinavian country.



"David's residence permit is ready, and now we are waiting for his visa application to be processed and approved. As soon as it happens, David will come to us, which should be next week," says sports director Jesper Jansson.

The tricky winger is no new to Swedish football having played for Ostersunds and Helsingborg between 2012 to 2015 before moving to the MLS.



In the United States, he played for Chicago Fire, Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew, and Nashville SC.



David Accam has been capped eleven times by the national team of Ghana.