David Accam reveals how he was axed from Ghana's 2014 World Cup squad

Ghana international David Accam

Hammarby striker, David Accam has made a chilling revelation about how he was dropped from Ghana's squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The 30-year-old, who is back in Sweden on loan at Hammarby from Nashville SC, has given a blow-by-blow account of how he was axed from the squad.



David Accam was one of the most in-form players at the time, scoring for fun in the Swedish top-flight for Helsingborgs.



However, he was axed after failing to make the 23-man squad.



The Ghana international has opened up on how he was removed from the squad.



"The way we [Ghana] manage our football is not really nice," Accam told Citi TV.

“We [Black Stars team] had a game with Holland and the next day we were travelling to America [for a training camp], so our bags had been packed and someone sent me the list [of final 23 players on phone] that my name was not part and I didn’t even know because as far as I knew, I was travelling with the team [to the US]."



“All of a sudden, the coach called me that this is what happened. He said 'we still believe in you' and stuff 'but this is the team I’m taking [for the training camp] but you will still have your chance after the World Cup'. And I said 'that’s fine', but I expected it in a formal way, not after I saw the list elsewhere."



“I took my bag and booked my own flight to Sweden. Sulley [Muntari] told them in Twi to book a flight for me because you said you’re not going with me."



“Sulley said don’t worry, book your flight, I will make sure they pay you your money. He went to the secretary and told him, you guys have to pay, or if not you have to pay them the money they used to book the flight.”



Without Accam, Ghana suffered a first-ever first-round elimination at the World Cup, finishing rock-bottom of Group E after losses to the USA and Portugal and a draw with eventual champions Germany.