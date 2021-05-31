David Accam scores during penalty shootout as Hammarby win Swedish Cup; Abdul Halik Hudu gets medal

David Accam

Striker David Accam made an entrance from the bench in extra-time to score one of the spot kicks as Hammarby beat Haecken 5-4 on penalties to win the Swedish Cup on Sunday, 30 May 2021.

The Ghana international was introduced in the 111th minute during the second half of extra time to replace Gustav Ludwigson.



Accam, who is on loan from MLS side Chicago Fire, converted the second penalty for side and he scored.



Benie Traore missed the fourth spot kick for Hacken and Aimar Sher scored his for Hammarby to lead 4-3

Ali Youssef scored to level and it was Astrit Seljmani whose finally kick gave Hammarby and secured the trophy.



Ghanaian youngster Abdul Halik Hudu did not make the match day squad for Hammarby but picked up a medal.