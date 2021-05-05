David Acquah spearheads Hapoel Nof Hagalil to Israeli Premiership

Ghana international David Acquah

Ghanaian towering defender David Acquah has helped his Israeli outfit Hapoel Nof Hagalil to the elite division of the country’s football leagues after victory over Beitar Tel Aviv on Friday afternoon.

The 20-year-old former Tudu Mighty Jets player was instrumental in the campaign for the Israeli side since joining them.



David was invited to the 2021 African Youth Championship but could not make it to the tournament due to lockdown restrictions in Israel which did not permit him to travel out of the country.

The young defender signed for Maccabi Haifi in 2019 but was loaned to his current side.



David Acquah is however available for the Toulon Tournament which comes off in June in France scheduled to be honored by the Black Satellites.