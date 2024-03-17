Sports

David Akalogo begins training with Bolivia despite Black Stars call up

David Akalogo Training With Bolivia National Team David Akalogo training with Bolivia national team

Sun, 17 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

David Akalogo has begun training with Bolivia's national team in Brazil as they prepare for the upcoming international break.

The Club Aurora shot-stopper was named in the Bolivian squad for the first time following his impressive run in the 2023/2024 campaign.

The Ghanaian-born player has been playing in Bolivia since 2020 when he first joined Cochabamba FC on a free transfer.

He began his career in Ghana playing for Ajax FC in Accra and later joined Mighty Jets before securing a move to South America.

He has switched nationality to play for Bolivia and was handed a debut call-up for their upcoming games against Algeria and Andorra in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Akalogo has also been named in Ghana's 26-man squad for the international break. David Akalogo is one of the four goalkeepers named in the Black Stars squad.

