David Alaba's sister arrives in Ghana for holidays

Rose May Alaba Rose May Alaba, the sister of Real Madrid defender David Alaba

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rose May Alaba, the sister of Real Madrid defender David Alaba, has arrived in Ghana for the holidays.

She shared a photo of her arrival on Twitter with the caption 'Akwaaba'(welcome) with a Ghana flag and love emoji.

May made an announcement about his visit in a Twitter post on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, when a fan asked about when she is visiting Ghana.

In her post, she joked about settling the long-standing jollof war between the two nations.

"Ghana I’m Coming Too! No cheating. Maybe now I can finally settle the Jollof war between Nigeria ???????? and Ghana," she tweeted.

Rose arrived in Ghana in the late hours of Sunday, July 9, 2023. According to her itinerary sighted by GhanaWeb, she will have a media tour before hosting a Meet and Greet.

Rose May Alaba is a singer, songwriter, and recording artiste best known for her hit song Love Me Right.

The 29-year-old performed the theme song of the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games hosted by Austria.

May, just like her brother Alaba, was born to a Filipino mother and a Nigerian father in Austria.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
