David Atanga has been our dream player - FC Admira Managing Director reveals

David Atanga with reps from the club

FC Admira Managing Director, Franz Wohlfahrt, has revealed their long-standing admiration for Ghanaian winger David Atanga after the player completed a loan move to the club.

Wohlfahrt insists the Ghanaian has been their dream player and finally securing his signature is a dream come true.



The former Ghana U-20 star David Atanga completed a year loan deal to the Austrian Bundesliga side on Monday.



Having played for about 4 clubs in the Austrian Bundesliga including RB Salzburg, FC Liefering and ST. Polten, Atanga is expected to inject quality into his new side FC Admira from German Bundesliga 2 outfit Holstein Kiel.



Franz after signing Atanga had this to say: “David Atanga was and is our dream player. As a club, we have done everything we can to get David from Holstein Kiel. We would like to thank the people in charge at Holstein Kiel who made this loan possible and who met us.”



The 24-year-old Ghanaian will play on loan until the end of the 2020/2021 season.

After managing Atanga during his coaching stint at SpVgg Greuther Fürth, manager Damir Buric believes the quality of the Ghanaian is been missing in the club for long.



“I am pleased that those responsible managed to get David to come to us. He’s a profile player that we haven’t had in our ranks before. His commitment opens up new opportunities and makes us more flexible,” coach Buric explained.



The 24-year-old played a total of 34 Bundesliga 2 games and scored eight goals and four assists.



Atanga joins team training at Admira on Tuesday.