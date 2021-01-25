David Duncan watches two GPL games as Black Stars coaches monitor local players

David Duncan at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday

The technical team of the Black Stars continued their monitoring of the players in the Ghana Premier League with assistant coach David Duncan watching two games over the weekend.

On Friday, David Duncan was a witness as Legon Cities came from behind to annihilate his former side Ashgold.



The Royals as they are known thumped Ashgold 5:2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Fatawu Dauda who made a return to the Black Stars earlier this year had a chance to stake a claim for a place in the next Black Stars squad but he had a game to forget.



On Sunday, Duncan was once again present as another former team of his tasted defeat.



A late strike from Aduana’s Samuel Bioh ensured that Kotoko’s ‘ascension day’ mantra did not see the light of day.

Though he was unable to find the back of the net, Kwame Poku’s performance will interest in Duncan.



Veteran striker Yahaya Mohammed also had a quiet game and might not be noticed by Duncan.



Akonnor and Duncan have indicated their interest in the GPL by visiting match venues to have close look at players they could add to the team.



Last week, Akonnor was at the Cape Coast Stadium when defender Christopher Nettey scored the winner for Asante Kotoko against Ebusua Dwarfs.



The Black Stars’ first assignment of the year is in March and expectations are high that some local lads including Gladson Awako and Kwame Poku will have a look-in.