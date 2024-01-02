David Moyes unsure if Mohammed Kudus will be in action against Brighton

West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United boss, David Moyes, says he is unsure if Mohammed Kudus will feature against Brighton tonight before joining Ghana for the pre-2023 Africa Cup of Nations camp in Kumasi.

The Black Stars have officially opened camp today to begin preparations ahead of the tournament in Ivory Coast.



However, Kudus is expected to join the camp this week. Meanwhile, Ghana turned down a request from the Premier League club for Kudus to feature in their game against the Seagulls.



Speaking ahead of the clash, the Hammers boss, Moyes was hopeful Kudus will be available for the game.



“Well, I can’t give you an answer on that either, because we have known we have got three or four players who are due to go for the Africa Cup of Nations.



“We have not had confirmation on any of them really on the join-up day which is incredibly strange that has not come about.

“You would have thought that would have been ready by now and we are still waiting on that.



“He (Kudus) is a really important player, so he will be to any team. We are hoping that there is a chance he could be [available for the Brighton].”



Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, at the presser on Monday to announce his squad for the AFCON disclosed the 23-year-old has a slight injury and would join the camp at a later date.



Kudus is expected to play a crucial role for Ghana at the tournament having missed out on the last edition in Cameroon in 2021.