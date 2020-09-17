Sports News

David Obeng-Nyarko appointed Special Assistant to Asante Kotoko CEO

Former CEO of Bofoakwa Tano, David Obeng-Nyarko

Former CEO of Bofoakwa Tano David Obeng-Nyarko has been appointed the Special Assistant to the CEO of Asante Kotoko Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed the new CEO of the Porcupine Warriors by the board a few months ago and has started putting his management together to get going.



Obeng-Nyarko who was a member of the Division One League board relinquished all his football portfolios a fortnight ago before accepting the Asante Kotoko new role.



He will be joining three other persons on the new management as announced on Tuesday by the club.



Obeng-Nyarko will be representing the CEO in several meetings in his absence per the dictates of his new role.

The young administrator is also the CEO of Kingsports LLC, a Sports Development Consultancy.



He is expected to form a strong team with the other members to ensure the mandate given the new CEO is achieved.



The CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah has been tasked with the mandate of making Asante Kotoko a force to reckon with on the continent by the board, and he is expected to do that in 3 years.

