David Ocloo claims 4th placed Hearts of Oak can win Ghana Premier League

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak assistant coach, David Ocloo, has stated that his side deserved to win the encounter against Dreams FC on Saturday, April 1, 2023, but had to settle for a draw.

The Phobians were held to a goalless draw by the Still Believe side at the Theatre of Dreams Park in Dawu.

Despite dominating possession and creating several chances, Hearts of Oak could not break down the Dreams FC defence.

Ocloo claimed that his team were unlucky not to get the win, especially in the closing stages of the match.

“This was a game we finished very strongly. Towards the end, you could see that my players were giving their all and were very determined to win it, but unfortunately, we couldn’t score the needed goal,” Ocloo said.

If Hearts of Oak had won, they would have had the chance to be level on points with league leaders Aduana Stars, who were scheduled to play their fixture later that day.

Despite the draw, Ocloo still believes his team can win the Ghana Premier League this season.

“I still believe that we can win the GPL,” he added.

In their next league match, Hearts of Oak will face Nsoatreman FC at home in the capital.

