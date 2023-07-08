David Ocloo leaves Hearts of Oak assistant coaching role

David Ocloo

David Ocloo left his role as the stand-in coach for Hearts of Oak on Friday, July 7, 2023, after being in charge of the Phobians for nine months, per reports.

The 39-year-old trainer was appointed by Hearts on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, as assistant coach to Serbian coach Slavko Matic for the 2022/23 season following the sacking of Samuel Boadu's led technical team.



The CAF License A holder guided Hearts of Oak to finish 12th position on the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League log, escaping relegation on the final day of the season.



He won the 2023 President Cup for Hearts and also won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title with Asante Kotoko.

Ocloo previously had stints with the West African Football Academy (WAFA), Liberty Professionals, Inter Allies, and Asante Kotoko.



However, Hearts of Oak will announce a new coach before the commencement of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



