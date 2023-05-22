David Ocloo pours out frustration after Medeama's defeat

Hearts of Oak interim coach David Ocloo

Hearts of Oak interim coach, David Ocloo is not an elated man, describing his side’s disappointing 5-1 defeat to Medeama SC as “embarrassing”.

Hearts suffered their heaviest defeat of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in their match day 31 clash.



Medeama broke the deadlock early in the 17th minute through Derrick Fordjour, but the Phobians responded well via Salifu Ibrahim’s spot kick in the 31st minute.



The visitors went on to grab four more goals through Vincent Atinga, Kwasi Donsu and a double from Jonathan Sowah to seal their spot on the top of the league with 53 points.

Coach Ocloo said “It’s very embarrassing, we came with a plan but nothing worked today. Congratulations to Medeama and they were very clinical. I think we gave them too much time and space on the ball and in football if you give your opponent too much time and space, he will be punished", he told StarTimes



With three games left to climax the season, The Phobians now lie 7th on the league table with 45 points and will play as guests to Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium on Saturday, May 27



