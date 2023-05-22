0
Menu
Sports

David Ocloo pours out frustration after Medeama's defeat

David Ocloo Is The Assistant Coach Of Accra Hearts Of Oak.png Hearts of Oak interim coach David Ocloo

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak interim coach, David Ocloo is not an elated man, describing his side’s disappointing 5-1 defeat to Medeama SC as “embarrassing”.

Hearts suffered their heaviest defeat of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in their match day 31 clash.

Medeama broke the deadlock early in the 17th minute through Derrick Fordjour, but the Phobians responded well via Salifu Ibrahim’s spot kick in the 31st minute.

The visitors went on to grab four more goals through Vincent Atinga, Kwasi Donsu and a double from Jonathan Sowah to seal their spot on the top of the league with 53 points.

Coach Ocloo said “It’s very embarrassing, we came with a plan but nothing worked today. Congratulations to Medeama and they were very clinical. I think we gave them too much time and space on the ball and in football if you give your opponent too much time and space, he will be punished", he told StarTimes

With three games left to climax the season, The Phobians now lie 7th on the league table with 45 points and will play as guests to Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium on Saturday, May 27

LSN/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan