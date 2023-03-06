David Ocloo to take charge of Hearts of Oak as interim manager - Report

David Ocloo is the asstitant coach of Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak assistant coach, David Ocloo is set to take over the club as the interim manager.

This emerge after the head coach of the side, Slavko Matic was advised to stay away from the club until further notice by Ghana Police.



On Friday morning, the Serbian gaffer was spotted at the Criminal Investigations Department after he was prevented by some section of the fans to hold a training session with the playing body ahead of their matchday 20 game against Asante Kotoko.



The decision of fans erupted after the Phobians suffered back-to-back defeats against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics.



As reported earlier, Hearts of Oak are set to part ways with the 47-year-old trainer.

David Ocloo, who led the side to beat Asante Kotoko and also lift the 2023 President's Cup will take charge of the club as the interim manager until a substantive manager is named.



The Phobians have now accumulated 31 points after 20 games and are occupying the 4th position on the league table while Kotoko have dropped to 5th.



