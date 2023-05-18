0
Menu
Sports

David Ocloo will lead Hearts of Oak until the end of the season - Opare Addo confirms

David Ocloo Is The Assistant Coach Of Accra Hearts Of Oak.png David Ocloo has been in charge of Hearts of Oak following the sack of Slavko Matic

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has confirmed that David Ocloo will be in charge of the club until the end of the season.

Ocloo, who was appointed as assistant coach of the club has been in charge of the club as interim boss following Slavko Matic's exit.

The Serbian trainer who replaced Samuel Boadu on a two-year deal was chased out of training following a poor run of results.

And with games to end the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign. Ocloo, who is a former Asante Kotoko deputy coach and a former Liberty Professionals head coach will be in charge of the club until the end of the season.

"For now, David Ocloo has been tasked to lead the team and he is the one that has to be supported by all to achieve the best result," Opare told Accra-based MAX FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.

The Phobians after 30 games played sit 5th with 45 points.

Having suffered a 3-2 defeat against FC Samartex 1996 in the matchday 30 games, Hearts of Oak will hope to return to winning ways when they host second-placed Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 31 games on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Related Articles: