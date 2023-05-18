David Ocloo will lead Hearts of Oak until the end of the season - Opare Addo confirms

David Ocloo has been in charge of Hearts of Oak following the sack of Slavko Matic

Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has confirmed that David Ocloo will be in charge of the club until the end of the season.

Ocloo, who was appointed as assistant coach of the club has been in charge of the club as interim boss following Slavko Matic's exit.



The Serbian trainer who replaced Samuel Boadu on a two-year deal was chased out of training following a poor run of results.



And with games to end the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign. Ocloo, who is a former Asante Kotoko deputy coach and a former Liberty Professionals head coach will be in charge of the club until the end of the season.

"For now, David Ocloo has been tasked to lead the team and he is the one that has to be supported by all to achieve the best result," Opare told Accra-based MAX FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.



The Phobians after 30 games played sit 5th with 45 points.



Having suffered a 3-2 defeat against FC Samartex 1996 in the matchday 30 games, Hearts of Oak will hope to return to winning ways when they host second-placed Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 31 games on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.