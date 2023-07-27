David Silva announces retirement from football

Spain legend, David Silva

Spain legend, David Silva, has announced his retirement from football at age 37 after suffering a brutal knee injury during pre-season with Real Sociedad, bringing his 20-year professional career to an abrupt end.

Silva via an emotional social media post on Thursday, July 27, 2023, announced his retirement with a video compilation of some of his favourite moments of his career.



Silva's time was cut short after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a pre-season training session. He was set for his fourth season with the Spanish side after joining them in 2020.



The former Valencia man in his illustrious career won a total of 19 trophies while playing for five different clubs and the Spanish national team.



He won Copa del Rey two times, the Premier League four times, the FA Cup two times, the English League Cup five times, the Community Shield three times, the World Cup, and two EUROs.

The widely adored midfielder played for Valencia where he went out on loan to Eibar and Celta Vigo before departing to Manchester City where he spent a decade before joining Sociedad.



Silva went through the ranks of the Spanish national teams, playing at all levels before making his first team debut in 2006.



He retired from the national team after the 2018 World Cup, ending a 12-year international career. He played 869 games throughout his career, scoring 156 goals and providing 226 assists.



