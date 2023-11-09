Davido's post about Manchester United triggers widespread reactions after Copenhagen defeat

A post by Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Davido in reaction to Manchester United’s defeat against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League has triggered widespread reactions from his followers and football lovers on social media.
On a dramatic night in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Manchester United surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 to their opponents on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
United were 1-0 up in the Champions League game after three minutes, with Rasmus Hojlund getting in at the back post to meet a low cross from Scott McTominay and tap in from close range.
Then, in the 28th minute, United went 2-0 up when Alejandro Garnacho's shot was saved and rolled into Hojlund's path and he, again, tapped in from close range.
United’s explosive start turned sour after Marcus Rashford was controversially sent for what the referee deemed to be a deliberate foul.
The moment breathed new life into the home side and Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back three minutes later.
There was more misery to come as Copenhagen were awarded a penalty right before halftime after Harry Maguire's handball, and Diogo Goncalves slotted it past Andre Onana.
United briefly regained the lead when VAR awarded them a penalty for a handball which Bruno Fernandes calmly converted.
But they imploded in the final few minutes giving up two goals, in the 83rd when Lukas Lerager sprinted in to meet Rasmus Falk's cross and four minutes later when 17-year-old substitute Roony Bardghji fired home.
The defeat spurred a myriad of wide reactions and Davido couldn’t afford but be shocked by the outpour of discontentment among the United fans.
Davido who confessed not being a football fan questioned why fans keep lamenting about Manchester United every week.
Read some of the tweets below
I don’t watch ball like that … but come Wetin Man U do so?? Every week una dey complain ???? enlighten me pls— Davido (@davido) November 8, 2023
Na the current situation be this. pic.twitter.com/MDFdO02D3G— OTUNBA (@ManLikeIcey) November 8, 2023
OBO check your WhatsApp I don explain wetin Man U do— Ó.G.B (@OGBdeyforyou) November 8, 2023
Eje just leave them oh???????? pic.twitter.com/SQTOfpCQaQ— Charlie (@Lfcsbest) November 8, 2023
Onana like to dey latan ???? ???? na why Man Utd dey FEEL am every week. ???? ???? E PAIN ME sha but NA MONEY make dem no gree sell Man Utd to new owners— TIFE???? (@TheTifeFab_) November 8, 2023
They are just like a shopping mall, anyone can enter from the gate.— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) November 8, 2023
Davido, aswear na like this we dey watch match every week…I’m fvcking tireeeedddd???????? pic.twitter.com/5Egke2Wdsz— ???????????????????????????????? (@mr_tobby01) November 8, 2023
Manchester United have still NEVER win a game in which Højlund has scored ????— JayPee CFC ???? (@Jay_Pee_JP) November 8, 2023
fun fact pic.twitter.com/mxNA31ZHL4
In musical term, ManU is like Brymo, they fell off so badly pic.twitter.com/kRf7fumCyW— MissYem K (@YemisiKolaa) November 8, 2023
Andre Onana has now conceded 31 goals for Manchester United in all competitions this season, this is just November. ???? pic.twitter.com/PaH8n0id9r— Yimzy (@oyimzy) November 8, 2023
???????? Ten Hag: “You can see that there’s a player in front of Onana in an offside position on Copenhagen first goal…”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 8, 2023
“Not only tonight. We have to deal with many decisions against us in other games”, told TNT. pic.twitter.com/Igk1VBVc74
Onana has conceded 30+ goals already since he joined United pic.twitter.com/WADjcqX0th— S???? (@scrapytweets) November 8, 2023
Watch Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
EK
- Watch highlights of Newcastle's 4-1 win over PSG in UEFA Champions League
- LIVESTREAMED: Draw for 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League
- Watch Balotelli's reaction to video of young Erling Haaland wearing his Manchester City jersey
- Rio Ferdinand and Mario Balotelli smoke peace pipe after 12 years
- This is madness - Van Basten furious after Burna Boy's performance at Champions League final
- Read all related articles