Davis Mensah scores for Mantova against Giana Erminio

Italian-born Ghanaian striker, Davis Mensah

Italian-born Ghanaian striker Davis Mensah scored in Mantova's 2-0 win against Giana Erminio on Wednesday.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Giana Erminio two wins, Mantova two wins, and two draws.



Davis Mensah started the game and lasted the full 90 minutes.



In the 4th minute, the visitors made their first attack with Davis Mensah who cuts in on the left and crosses for Cristiano Bani, he unleashes a shot that ends up just over the bar.



The home side had a brief control of the midfield and tried to attack but their efforts went wide.



Giana Erminio goalkeeper Gioele Zacchi was alert in the 43rd minute to save a shot from Salvatore Burrai.

Both sides headed to the dressing room with no goals.



Mantova started the second half very well the home side closed every space in their box with Caferri stopping Mensah and Groppeli stopping Galuppini.



Nicolo Radaelli broke the deadlock in the 84th minute and Davis Mensah added the second goal in the 89th minute.



Mantova will play AlbinoLeffe in their next league game.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



