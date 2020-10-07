Day Two photos: Black Stars continue preparations for Mali, Qatar games

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor and captain, Andre Dede Ayew

The Black Stars on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 continued their preparation towards the friendly against Mali in Antalya, Turkey.

Coach Charles Akonnor had nineteen players in training on day two, ahead of the two friendly games.



Ghana will play West African neighbours Mali on Friday, October 09, at the Aslan Zaki Dermirci sports complex in Antalya, Turkey before engaging 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar three days later.



The two games forms part of Ghana’s preparations ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualification games in November against Sudan.



The players in camp are as follows:



Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Razak Abalora, Benson Annag, Kamaldeen Suleyman, Captain Andre Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey, Eugene Ansah, Baba Iddrisu, Gideon Mensah, Thomas Teye- Partey, Samuel Owusu, Yakubu Mohammed, Bernard Mensah, Kassim Nuhu, Tarique Fosu, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Aidoo.

Enjoy some of the pictures below:











