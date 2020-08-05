Soccer News

Day of intense speculation as CAS misses its own date for GFA-Palmer verdict

GFA President Kurt Okraku and Wilfred Osei

The failure of Court of Arbitration for Sport to deliver a ruling on Wilfred Kwaku Osei's disqualification on Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 caused intense speculation in the west African country.

The local media had planned programmes around the ruling which has far reaching implications for both parties.



These are frenetic times for the followers of both disqualified Osei and current FA boss Kurt Okraku.



The Executive Council members are on the edge too.



Palmer dragged the FA to the apex of world sports court after he was disqualified from contesting the 2019 Presidential election by the Normalisation Committee.



There are two things likely to happen - CAS to throw out the case and allow the status quo to remain or order for a re-run of the election if it was deemed the plaintiff was unfairly disqualified from the race.

CAS will announce the decision whether to uphold Palmer's quest to annul the election and order for fresh polls to decide on a new President for the GFA or allow the status quo to remain.



The situation has put the presidency of Kurt Okraku on the line with wide-reaching implications if Palmer becomes successful.



The ruling from CAS will put to rest months of intense anxiety involving all the principal actors.



An initial ruling on July 17, 2020 was postponed to Tuesday August 4, 2020.





