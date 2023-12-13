Days of Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko dominance over - Stephen Appiah

Ex-Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Stephen Appiah believes the days the Phobians and rivals Asante Kotoko will dominate the Ghana Premier League are over.

The former Black Stars captain says other teams have stepped up and are giving the two most successful clubs in Ghana a run for their money.



Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko combined have won over 40 Ghana Premier League trophies and many other Cup titles.



"Gone are the days when you see only three teams, Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, that they have all the best players so you see them winning and winning," Appiah told Joy Sports.

"But these days we have teams like Medeama, you have other clubs doing so well. So it is very very competitive."



Medeama won their first Ghana Premier League title last season and are performing creditably well in the CAF Champions League, winning one game, drawing another and losing the other.



Also, Dreams FC are performing wonders in the CAF Confederation Cup, winning two games; one away and the other at while losing their opening game in Tunisia.