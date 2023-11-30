Sports

1

De Gea would have saved them - Manchester United fans go beserk over Onana's performance

Andre Onana Ajax 2021 1j4xlj6iflyvv19idorj64icsy Andre Onana

Thu, 30 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supporters of Manchester United are raging on social media over the performance of Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana in their dramatic 3-all draw with Turkish side Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The Cameroonian was at fault for two of the three goals United conceded in the game with others also opining that he should not have been beaten at the near-post for Galatasaray’s third goal.

In the first goal, Andre Onana failed to deal with a free kick from Moroccan winger, Hakim Ziyech. United who were leading 2-0 at the time, had the deficit halved.

United restored their two-goal lead and looked set for victory until another Onana clanger brought the game to 3-2.

Galatasaray completed the comeback with a powerful goal that ensured that United are now bottom of their group.

Speaking after the game, Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag took responsibility for the situation and failed to blame the Cameroonian.

Manager United manager Erik ten Hag refused to blame Onana for the draw after the final whistle. He told reporters: "He is OK. It is not about an individual. Individual errors in football can make a difference and you take responsibility for it, but it is always about the team.

"We scored quickly after each other. It’s about the point when you are 2-0 up and you have to manage the game. It is not so easy when we give free-kicks away and we have to defend the free-kicks better. Hakim is brilliant, I know that, and he is extraordinary."

Wednesday's results have left United bottom of Group A ahead of the final round of fixtures. The Red Devils must beat Bayern Munich in their last match and need Copenhagen to draw with Galatasaray in the other group game to progress to the last 16.

On social media, some fans have slammed Andre Onana, quizzing why he was even bought in the first place.

