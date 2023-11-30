De Gea would have saved them - Manchester United fans go beserk over Onana's performance

Andre Onana

Supporters of Manchester United are raging on social media over the performance of Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana in their dramatic 3-all draw with Turkish side Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The Cameroonian was at fault for two of the three goals United conceded in the game with others also opining that he should not have been beaten at the near-post for Galatasaray’s third goal.



In the first goal, Andre Onana failed to deal with a free kick from Moroccan winger, Hakim Ziyech. United who were leading 2-0 at the time, had the deficit halved.



United restored their two-goal lead and looked set for victory until another Onana clanger brought the game to 3-2.



Galatasaray completed the comeback with a powerful goal that ensured that United are now bottom of their group.



Speaking after the game, Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag took responsibility for the situation and failed to blame the Cameroonian.

Manager United manager Erik ten Hag refused to blame Onana for the draw after the final whistle. He told reporters: "He is OK. It is not about an individual. Individual errors in football can make a difference and you take responsibility for it, but it is always about the team.



"We scored quickly after each other. It’s about the point when you are 2-0 up and you have to manage the game. It is not so easy when we give free-kicks away and we have to defend the free-kicks better. Hakim is brilliant, I know that, and he is extraordinary."



Wednesday's results have left United bottom of Group A ahead of the final round of fixtures. The Red Devils must beat Bayern Munich in their last match and need Copenhagen to draw with Galatasaray in the other group game to progress to the last 16.



On social media, some fans have slammed Andre Onana, quizzing why he was even bought in the first place.



Why do u people keep dragging De Gea back into this? Onana has cost us all our UCL games. It's him u should talk about not De Gea. He's our keeper and we should all support him in good and bad times. Just the other day you were all celebrating his PL stats la. Be ashamed please. — Nozi ???????????? (@Nozi_Michelle) November 30, 2023

Erik ten Hag letting David de Gea go for FREE and paying €52 million for Onana, when we needed to sort out other areas is top 3 'bad transfers' in the last 10 years at Manchester United. — Uncle Wilson (@iam_wilsons) November 30, 2023

Onana not being the solution doesn’t mean De Gea had to stay. We all just have to move on and look for a better keeper or give Bayindir a chance if Onana continues like this.



Stop mentioning De Gea all the time like he was any different — Neo ???????? (@UTDNE0) November 30, 2023

All told,Onana has been an unmitigated disaster.He's already conceded 33 goals-more than half of De Gea's total last season-and consistently cost United games.Even worse is that his much vaunted passing has degraded to point of nothingness.What is the point of his signing now? — Babanla (@biolakazeem) November 29, 2023

It’s delusional to believe Onana is a De Gea upgrade but they’re not ready for this conversation. You take money go buy low grade Mesut Ozil. pic.twitter.com/cSiYKMULmO — Parker ???????? (@enochdela88) November 30, 2023

This is David de Gea assisting Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri this year. He is not the answer to Andre Onana. pic.twitter.com/Sa83i2gmhS — ⚽⚽⚽ (@ElijahKyama_) November 30, 2023

Only Manchester United could think that Onana is an upgrade on de Gea???? pic.twitter.com/fYsKorqhpm — ＣΛΞＳΛＲ (@jhayy_jhayy) November 30, 2023

I am just here wondering why Man Utd sold someone like De Gea and bought someone like Onana and wondering when it will be officially announced as the 8th world wonder. — Maxvayshia™ (@maxvayshia) November 30, 2023

This can be very tough. Onana is troubled.pic.twitter.com/hwVvw2uzJQ — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 30, 2023

Andre Onana……. The gift that keeps on giving for football fans not associated with Man U.



That man is as good with his hands as Oscar Pistorius is with his feet. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a keeper who’s hyped up so much about his “passing”, that people forget he can’t keep! — NJB (@nigel_b_golf) November 30, 2023

I woke up upset again. Andre Onana why! ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KiPb5GxNVk — CORROSIVE RULE ???????????? (@yaw_devil) November 30, 2023

