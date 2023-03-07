Death has robbed Ghanaians - Amakye Dede on Christian Atsu's death

Ghanaian music legend, Nana Amakye Dede

Ghanaian music legend, Nana Amakye Dede has mourned the death Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, stating that death has pierced the heart of Ghanaians.

According to Nana Amakye Dede, he had hoped that a philanthropist like Christian Atsu would live long so that he can continue to put smiles on the faces of many Ghanaians particularly orphans.



He acknowledged the power death has over the living and urged the family to be united as they mourn the death of their breadwinner.



"Atsu's death has hit me so hard because I had hoped that he will live long on this earth so that he can continue to help Ghanaians but we cannot fight with death. May he rest in peace."



"My condolence to his family in this difficult time. It is not easy but death always gets his way. They should put themselves together and focus on giving him a befitting burial," Nana Amakye Dede said on Peace FM.



Background

Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment twelve days after an devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



Saturday, March 4, 2023, marked exactly two weeks since Christian Atsu's body was retrieved from the debris following the devastating earthquake that hit the southeastern part of Turkey and Syria.



The funeral of Christian Atsu will be held on the forecourt of the State House in Accra, on Friday, March 17, 2023.



Christian Atsu's funeral will be held six days before the Black Stars' 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23.