Death of 8 juvenile footballers hit Akufo-Addo so hard - Prof. Twumasi

Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi

Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has revealed on Rainbow Sports that the death of the juvenile footballers who died through a gory accident hit President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo so hard.

Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Isaac Worlanyo Wallace, he said when the president heard the news, he was highly disturbed.



The funeral service for four out of the eight young footballers who perished in the accident at Offinso some weeks ago was held yesterday.



The young footballers between the ages of 12 and 15, who played for a Colts club named Africa Vision Football Academy, met their untimely death when they returning from colts football registration exercise.



The children died after the minibus they were travelling in crashed into the Offin River.



Reacting the incident, Professor Twumasi said the president was disturbed because he felt the minors could have come out as great footballers and represent Ghana.

He confirmed that President Akufo-Addo-led government will honour eight juvenile footballers, who died in Offinso accident, with an ultra-modern sports stadium in the town.



He also revealed that the government has set up a ¢100,000 trust fund for the victims.



The eight footballers died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, after their team, African Vision Academy, was involved in a road accident.



The mini-bus carrying the players and officials of the club landed in a river while they were travelling back to Offinso after a registration exercise at Afrancho in Kumasi.



