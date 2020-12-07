Decathlon Ghana Limited, Patron Sporting Club organize 'Clean and Play'

Some of the volunteers undertaking the exercise

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

To help achieve the government's 'cleanest country in Africa' agenda, Decathlon Ghana in partnership with Patron Sporting Club, a division two football club and Cedar Events Ghana organised a clean-up in Nmai Dzorn communities.

“CLEAN AND PLAY” is aimed at reducing the harmful impacts of waste on health and environment through clean up sessions, as well as boosting the health of the people through Sports practice.



Speaking to the press, the Communication Lead of Decathlon Ghana, Jafaru A. Mustapha said the Clean and Play project is an effort to tackle social issues using Sports as the main tool.



"The project Clean and Play, is our project and we believe everywhere is a playground and as such we need to keep these playgrounds clean to be able to play", he said.



Speaking to the media, Daniel Kwabena Ntim, The Administrative and Team Manager of Patron Sporting Club, Proprietor of Cedar Events Ghana said "health is wealth as it is commonly said. So, the health status of a community or family has a great role to play in their livelihood. Certainly, ignorance and disregard for the effects of waste underlie our wasteful practices. Society separates us from both the resources we extract and the waste we produce. This leads to an attitude of indifference. Behind the indifference may also lurk arrogance, that we are entitled to use all the resources we consume and can therefore disregard the waste that may result. It is not good right?"

On the other hand, exercise is the miracle cure we have always had, but for too long we have neglected to take our recommended dose, therefore, our health is now suffering as a consequence. These and others more adversely affect our environment and threaten our very well being.” We should be good Managers of both.



He iterated the success of the event in that over five hundred participants, six football and four volleyball clubs, churches, individuals and people groups attended.



Nii Okpelor Sowah Ablorh, Chief of Nmai-Dzorn Traditional Area and Chairman of the occasion in congratulating the organizers said "there should be more of this programmes to help create awareness and educate the communities about wastes and impacts thereof to save the country.



Other dignitaries who graced the event are Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, the aspiring member of parliament for Adenta on the ticket of NDC, Mr. Gilbert Offei, Assembly Member of the area. Mr. Kwasi Tabury, CEO of Decathlon Ghana, Mr. Richard Ameniko, CEO, Patron Sporting Club and a large host of others.

