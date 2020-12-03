Decathlon Ghana presents 1000 footballs to GFA

The footballs will be used by Women’s Premier League clubs

Decathlon Ghana, on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 presented One Thousand KIPSTA footballs to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), at short ceremony at the Junction Mall in Accra.

The presentation is part of fulfilling the companies promise to the GFA following the announcement of a sponsorship deal in October 2020.



The footballs will be used by Women’s Premier League clubs.



Presenting the KIPSTA footballs on behalf of Decathlon Ghana was C.E.O Mr. Kwasi Tabury. He was supported by Mr. Joseph Adaklumegah (Supply leader), Mr. Nathaniel Okai (Sports Leaders, Hiking) and Mr. Jafaru Mustapha (Communications Leader), Decathlon Ghana.

In his speech, Mr. Tabury stated, "As a Company, the accessibility of sports is of utmost importance to us. So, to be able to provide the pleasure and benefits of Sports to Ghanaians, brings us joy and fulfilment.



The balls were received on behalf of the GFA by Madam Hillary Boateng (Chairperson, Woman's Premier League Board), Mr. Sena Akoto-Ampaw (Head of Competitions Department), Mr. Jamil Maraby (Head of Marketing) and Mr. Henry Asante Twum (Director of Communications).



Speaking at the presentation, Madam Hillary Boateng applauded Decathlon Ghana on the swift delivery of the balls and added that they had come in at the right time to aid with training ahead of the upcoming league season.