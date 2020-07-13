Sports News

Decision time for Nottingham Forest on future of Albert Adomah

Albert Adomah

Nottingham Forest will make a decision on the future of Ghana winger Albert Adomah with a year left on his contract.

The 32-year-old wide man is back at the club after a largely successful loan spell at Cardiff City.



The Ghana international is unhappy after hitting out at Forest after being forced to return to his parent club following a dispute with City.



Now Forest are facing the reality of taking a decision on the Championship star whose future is now up in smoke.

Nottingham Forest are likely to sell him before losing him for free in the summer 2021.



Adomah has an extensive résumé in the English Championship having featured for Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and lately Nottingham Forest

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.